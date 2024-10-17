Britain raises risk level of bird flu

Britain has increased on Thursday the risk level of bird flu to medium from low after the virus was detected in a number of wild birds in the country over the autumn, the government said in an update posted on its website.

Bird flu, officially called highly pathogenic avian influenza, has increasingly spread to mammals, raising concern of human transmission.

Britain has over the years experienced several bird flu outbreaks, including one in 2021 that was then described as the largest-ever in the country.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds. While most strains are harmless to humans, certain subtypes, such as H5N1 and H7N9, have the potential to cause severe illness and even death in humans. These strains are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of bird flu outbreaks worldwide. Europe and the United States have been particularly impacted, with numerous cases reported among poultry flocks and wild birds. These outbreaks have led to widespread culling of infected birds to prevent further transmission, resulting in substantial economic losses for the poultry industry.