Britain had its hottest day on record for May on Monday, the country’s ​national weather service said, with the temperature nearing ‌35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

On a day that also broke records for a public holiday, the Met Office ​said the temperature hit 34.8 C (94.64 F) ​at west London’s Kew Gardens, provisionally exceeding ⁠Britain’s previous 32.8 C (91 F) May record, ​seen in both 1922 and 1944.

A study last year ​found that the chances of surpassing the previous 32.8 C May record were three times more likely as a ​result of changes in climate as a ​result of human greenhouse gas emissions, the Met Office said.

“This ‌heat ⁠would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone in May,” it said.

Monday was also the hottest public holiday recorded since ​Met Office UK-wide ​records began ⁠in 1884, exceeding a previous high of 33.3 C in August 2019.

Swimmers ​flocked to open air pools and ​pedestrians ⁠sought to cool off in public fountains, while near the village of Brockworth in south-west England, competitors ⁠braved ​both the heat and a ​steep hill for an annual cheese-rolling contest.