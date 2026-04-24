British Airways-owner IAG said on Friday it ​will raise ticket prices to reflect higher ‌jet fuel costs, but was not seeing interruptions to jet fuel supply.

Airlines like Uk’s easyJet and German ​tour group TUI have issued profit warnings recently ​as a result of uncertainty tied to ⁠the US-Israeli war with Iran and ​the subsequent blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Air ​France-KLM said soon after the war began in March that it would add a jet fuel surcharge ​to some of its tickets.

European airlines have ​been more shielded than American carriers from rising jet fuel ‌costs ⁠thanks to extensive hedging, but the effect will start to diminish in the coming months, making their earnings more vulnerable to fuel-price ​volatility.

British Airways-owner IAG said in ​a statement ⁠that despite its fuel hedges, it was “not immune” to the broader ​fallout.

“Flexibility from government, including on (airport) slot ​alleviation, ⁠would ensure airlines can continue to operate as efficiently as possible and manage sustained cost ⁠challenges ​while keeping people and ​trade moving,” an IAG spokesperson said in a statement.