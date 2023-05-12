British Council announces date for Cambridge exams across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The British Council on Friday announced that all the Cambridge exams in Pakistan will be resumed from May 15 (Monday) onwards.

According to the statement issued by British Council, exams — both morning and evening shifts — will be carried out as per usual across the country.

The decision was made after evaluating the situation in the country carefully, keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident, said the statement.

Addressing the Cambridge students, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge University Press said: “Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May has been a difficult decision for the British Council. Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken.

“Our team is continuously monitoring the situation, and we will keep you updated as we have more information. We are completely committed to providing a safe and secure environment for you to sit for your exams.”

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

However, earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

