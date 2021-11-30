British DfT officials visit Lahore airport, inspect flights’ security system

A delegation of the British Department for Transport (DfT) has visited Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and scrutinised the security arrangements for flights, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The British DfT delegation also visited the joint search baggage counter established by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) at the Lahore airport. During their visit, the airport manager briefed the delegation members.

The visiting officials have also monitored the security equipment, passengers’ baggage and screening process. The airport officials gave a demonstration of loading passengers’ baggage to the aircraft.

It has been briefed that the baggage of passengers went through full screening of the cargo area before being loaded to the aircraft.

Airports’ Security Force (ASF) officials told the British delegates that international standards are being implemented to screen the passengers who are departing for the United Kingdom (UK).

During their visit to Pakistan, the DfT delegation will also visit Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Islamabad International Airport.

The DfT team will also inspect the joint search baggage counters at the airports by the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The visiting team will also monitor the scrutiny process of passengers’ baggage, screening and other security equipment at the airports.

