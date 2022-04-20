British envoy Christian Turner calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed desire to work closely with Pakistan on expanding bilateral cooperating, ARY NEWS reported.

The details of the meeting were shared from the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Office, which elaborated the details of the meeting saying the high commissioner congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Christian Turner, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, today.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet. The prime minister added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

He emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties and the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.

Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

The prime minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner thanked the Prime Minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.

