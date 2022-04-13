Wednesday, April 13, 2022
British PM ‘looks forward to working with’ Shehbaz Sharif-led govt

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan.

Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” the British PM tweeted.

“The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Russia, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and several other countries have extended felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

Beijing in a statement said that it was looking forward to working with him to continue the traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation and advance a high-quality building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in new era.

