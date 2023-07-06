34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

British-era rainwater drain found under clock tower in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a recent development, a natural rainwater drainage system was discovered beneath Merewether Clock Tower near I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, a rainwater drain has been found beneath Merewether Clock Tower on I.I. Chundrigar road. Upon receiving the information, Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, immediately reached the location to review the condition of the drain.

READ: PM Shehbaz directs immediate rainwater draining measures

Mayor Karachi stated that this is a natural rainwater drain that was built in the British era, which will now be connected to the Hijrat Colony and the city’s main drains.

Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the work on this drain will be completed within a month, meanwhile, the cleaning process of other drains in the city is also underway.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.