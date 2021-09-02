British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has arrived in Pakistan on an official visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British High Commission have welcomed the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab after he landed at Nur Khan Airbase.

Sources told ARY News that Raab is likely to pay a visit to the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border. British high-level officials will also accompany the UK foreign secretary during the Torkham border visit.

The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed willingness to work with Pakistan to provide assistance to the Afghan refugees.

During his visit to Pakistan, Raab will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding the talks will cover the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters.

Foreign Secretary Raab is also scheduled to have interaction at the leadership level.

“Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensive exchange of views with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephonically on 18 August 2021. Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary of State Dominic Raab discussed the situation in Afghanistan twice on 16 and 27 August 2021.”

The Foreign Office said the visit will reinforce the current momentum in high-level exchanges between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.