British Jazz icon Cleo Laine dies at 97

Tony-nominated actor and Britain’s greatest jazz voice, Cleo Laine, whose husky contralto was one of the most distinctive ones in the genre, has died, aged 97.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, Cleo Laine breathed her last at her Wavendon home on Thursday, confirmed the statement issued by The Stables, a music venue founded by the veteran singer and actor and her late husband John Dankworth, in Buckinghamshire, England.

“Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world, and her commitment to ensuring young people had access to great music and music education will continue through the work of The Stables,” wrote David Meadowcroft, the chairman of the charity, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, Monica Ferguson, added, “Dame Cleo was admired greatly by fans, other musicians and by The Stables staff and volunteers. She will be greatly missed, but her unique talent will always be remembered.”

Born as Clementine Dinah Campbell in Middlesex, England, Laine began her career performing throughout London jazz clubs in the early 1950s, and went on to collaborate with jazz composer and saxophonist John Dankworth, whom she later married in 1958.

She was best known for her more than four-octave range, and the couple, when performed together throughout the world, was a British jazz royalty.

Dankworth passed away in February 2010, aged 82.

Also Read: Kenneth Washington, last surviving ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ member, dies at 88