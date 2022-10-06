British powerlifter sets world record for most body weight squat lifts

British powerlifter Karenjeet Kaur Bains set the Guinness World Record for most squat lifts of her own body weight in one minute (female).

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Karenjeet Kaur Bains did 42 reps to set the world record. The 25-year-old said she is very proud of her achievement.

“I am extremely proud to be the holder of a Guinness World Records title,” she said as quoted by Guinness on their website. “To say I have made a mark in history by not only being the First British Sikh Female to represent Great Britain in Powerlifting, but to also be an official world record holder is an incredible feeling!”

The world record holder is the first female British Sikh to represent Great Britain in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenjeet Kaur Bains ੴ☬ (@karenjeet_bains)

The athlete participated in competitions for around a decade before starting her sporting career. She won several competitions in Warwichshire county.

She is the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting. Moreover, she is called the fastest girl in her school.

The power lifter claimed boys did not want to compete against her in race as she would beat them in 100m dashes by 40 metres clear.

Related – Five-year-old sets record for youngest female to get book published

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, who is from a family of athletes, is a five-time British Champion and five-time All England Champion. The powerlifter competed in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenjeet Kaur Bains ੴ☬ (@karenjeet_bains)

She became the Commonwealth Powerlifting Champion by winning three gold medals in the Squat Deadlift and Overall champion. She also bagged two silver medals in the Bench press and Bench Press only event.

The 25-year-old represented the United Kingdom in the European Powerlifting Championships in Lithuania. She finished in the top ten.

She made her debut in the Senior category at the World Classic Bench Press Championships Lithuania. She finished at sixth place in the world.

Comments