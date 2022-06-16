Five-year-old sets record for youngest female to get book published

Five-year-old Bella J. Dark from England set the Guinness World Record for the youngest female to publish a book.

Bella J. Dark, born on 4 July 2016, set the record at the age of five years and 211 days. She made her name in the record books when she wrote The Lost Cat, which was published by Ginger Fyre Press, on 31 January 2022.

According to Guinness, the book is about a lost kitten name Snowy who learns a valuable lesson after getting lost.

Related – Man lifts 129.5 kg with one finger, sets Guinness World Record

According to a report, she received the confirmation email by Guinness after her book sold more than 2,000 copies.

“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest person to publish a book (female) has been successful and Bella is now the Guinness World Records Title Holder,” the confirmation email read. “You are now eligible for one complimentary Guinness World Records certificate. Congratulations, you are officially amazing!”

The young girl had surprised her family last year when telling them her plans of writing the book.. Her parents thought of it being just one of the things which children would say.

Related – Super limousine breaks Guinness World Record of longest car

She created her own drawings except for one which contributed by her older sister Lacey-May.

The record was previously held by Dorothy Straight when her work How the World Began was publish when she was six years sold.

Comments