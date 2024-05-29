‘All gone’: Britney Spears falls victim to jewellery theft

Bad luck continues for the American pop superstar Britney Spears as all her jewellery, including heirloom pieces, have been stolen from her home.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Britney Spears reported a robbery incident at her residence, as she alleged with the new proof video on the social site that all her jewellery had been stolen from her home. “See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary. … I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewellery is gone,” said the Princess of Pop in the video clip, showing off her empty jewellery box.

Sharing the video on her feed, Spears further detailed in the caption, “So you can see for real all my jewellery was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake…”

“But it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

While the ‘Toxic’ singer reported the theft on social media, the case has not been registered with the police as yet, confirmed the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to a foreign publication, adding that no call has been received from her residence either.

Britney Spears talks about her future in music industry