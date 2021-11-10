Britney Spears has important news for fans about her marriage

Singer Britney Spears said that her wedding dress is being designed by world-famous fashion designer Donatella Versace in a series of pictures that went viral.

Britney Spears, who shot to fame in the music industry with her hit song Baby One More Time, made the announcement by posting a series of pictures and a video on her Instagram profile.

She is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“No…this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!!,” the caption read. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks.”

The series of visuals have been viewed and liked by millions of the application’s users.

The pop superstar got engaged to Asghari in September this year.

She posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand with ring emojis.

Asghari separately posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears extending the finger with the ring. Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed that the pair were engaged.

Spears, 39, has been married twice before. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but that marriage was annulled a few days later. Later that year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children before the marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Iranian-born Asghari, 27, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series “Black Monday.” He and Spears began dating in 2016.

