Britney Spears reportedly weighing legal action against ex-husband’s memoir

Britney Spears is reportedly furious over ex-husband Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, which is set for release on 21 October.

According to Reality Tea, the book is expected to detail their marriage from 2004 to 2007, her mental health struggles, and the 13-year conservatorship that dominated her life.

Sources claim Britney Spears feels blindsided by the announcement and believes Kevin Federline’s motive is driven by money and publicity rather than truth.

The pop star had released her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023, and was said to be focusing on her recovery before news of Federline’s book reignited tensions.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Reports suggest Spears suspects the timing of the memoir, You Thought You Knew, is linked to the end of her child support payments in late 2024, after their youngest son turned 18.

Britney Spears is reportedly considering legal action against Kevin Federline, viewing the project as an attempt to exploit their past.

The dispute marks a fresh chapter in the former couple’s long and turbulent history, with Spears reportedly preparing to challenge her ex-husband’s claims when the book hits shelves.

Previously, pop star Britney Spears, a mother of two sons, sparks confusion regarding her third child after revealing in an Instagram post that she has adopted a baby girl.

It all started with an Instagram post on Sunday, when Grammy winning singer Britney Spears made a surprising announcement to her followers, revealing that she has adopted a baby girl, and has named her Lennon London.

“I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears,” penned the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker.

“Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE,” she further divulged.

However, as confirmed by a foreign publication now, no, Spears has not become a mother of three, and the singer appeared to be only trolling her followers with the social media post.