Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short hiatus

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram less than a week after announcing a “little break from social media” to celebrate her recent engagement to beau Sam Asghari.

Making a return to the photo-sharing app on Monday, Spears shared selfies of her self with the caption, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it!”

Admittedly, Spears “couldn’t stay away from the gram too long” and so, came back to Instagram to share pictures and updates with her fans and followers.

Spears has since posted five more photos on her Instagram handle, including two of her dancing, and one a birthday tribute to her sons that read, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

“My boys’ birthdays were last week… and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things… I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes,” she shared.

She also shared how important the quote was to her, saying, “I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it… there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life.”

Spears’ Instagram account went dark on Sept. 14 leaving fans distressed about her whereabouts and safety. However, a source close to Britney Spears confirmed to Page Six that deleting her social media was her own decision. read more