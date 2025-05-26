Britney Spears reacts to Sam Asghari’s new romance

Britney Spears is said to be “furious” after her ex-husband Sam Asghari was seen with a new love interest, just as the singer faced criticism for lighting a cigarette during a flight.

According to Radar Online, Britney Spears, 43, is deeply upset that Sam Asghari, 31, has moved on so quickly. The pair were married for just 14 months before splitting in 2023.

Over the weekend, Asghari was spotted with Brooke Irvine, a former cheerleader who now works as a real estate agent.

An insider claimed Britney Spears still has feelings for Sam Asghari, and it has been hard for her to see him with someone else.

“Britney was gutted Sam moved on before her,” the source said. “The fact he’s now in a serious relationship has been tough.”

Read More: Britney Spears calls it quits with boyfriend Richard Soliz for second time

While Sam Asghari was seen starting a new romance, Britney Spears was making headlines for another reason.

She caused concern on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles when she reportedly started drinking and then lit up a cigarette mid-air.

Flight attendants were said to be alarmed, and Britney was asked to put the cigarette out. She complied, but her behaviour was described as “difficult.”

Authorities met Britney when the plane landed and warned her about her conduct. A source shared that this wasn’t her first warning, as she “doesn’t exactly follow the rules.”

In response to the controversy, Britney Spears posted a video on social media showing herself toasting the camera on the plane. She claimed the incident was “incredibly funny” and insisted she thought she was on a plane where smoking was allowed.

Britney Spears wrote a long caption saying it was her “first time drinking vodka” and explained how her friend lit the cigarette for her. She ended her message with jokes and even asked, “Am I famous or something???”

Sam Asghari has not commented on Britney Spears’ recent behaviour. This new chapter in both their lives shows just how far apart their paths have gone since their split.