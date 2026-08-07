The bodies of five foreign mountaineers who died in the Broad Peak avalanche incident have been transferred to Islamabad following a high-altitude recovery operation.

Situated in the Karakoram range of northern Pakistan, Broad Peak—the 12th-highest mountain in the world at 8,047 meters—is considered one of the country’s most challenging peaks for high-altitude adventures.

The avalanche struck Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain, during an international climbing expedition, leaving 10 climbers missing, including renowned Nepalese-born British mountaineer Nirmal Purja.

The deceased whose bodies were shifted to the federal capital were identified as Nima Sherpa, Nirmal Purja, Gyalu Sherpa, Wang Zhong, and Kili Pemba.

Speaking to the media, Pakistan Alpine Club President Irfan Ahmed praised the Pakistan Army Aviation for carrying out what he described as one of the most challenging search and recovery missions in the world’s most difficult mountain terrain.

He said the operation successfully located and recovered the bodies of the missing climbers despite the extreme conditions.

Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Army’s search and rescue teams for their professionalism and dedication throughout the operation. He also thanked the Government of Pakistan and the Gilgit-Baltistan government for their support during the recovery effort.