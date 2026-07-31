Skardu: Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of four mountaineers from Broad Peak following a devastating avalanche, rescue sources said on Friday.

Situated in the Karakoram range of northern Pakistan, Broad Peak—the 12th-highest mountain in the world at 8,047 meters—is considered one of the country’s most challenging peaks for high-altitude adventures.

According to the sources, one of the deceased is a Pakistani climber, while the identities of the remaining victims will be released after official confirmation.

Search and rescue operations are continuing to locate the remaining missing mountaineers.

The avalanche struck Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain, during an international climbing expedition, leaving 10 climbers missing, including renowned Nepalese-born British mountaineer Nirmal Purja.

Earlier, the Alpine Club of Pakistan and rescue officials confirmed that contact with the 10-member international expedition was lost after the avalanche hit the mountain in Pakistan’s Karakoram range.

The missing team included five Nepali climbers, Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi from Hunza, Omani climber Natheerah, American climber Mallory Geis, one Chinese climber and another foreign mountaineer whose identity has not yet been disclosed, according to rescue sources.

Read more: Nims Dai among 10 climbers missing after Broad Peak avalanche

Officials said communication with the expedition has not been restored since the avalanche, while adverse weather conditions continue to hamper search and rescue efforts.

Further details about the recovered bodies are expected to be released after formal identification.