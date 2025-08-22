Brock Lesnar branded ‘safest’ opponent by UFC legend in fight that never happened

Daniel Cormier has revealed that Brock Lesnar would have been his easiest fight if their planned UFC showdown had taken place.

The two fighters were set for a major heavyweight clash following a heated face-off at UFC 226, but the super fight never materialised.

Brock Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, had teased a return to the Octagon in 2018 after previously making a brief comeback at UFC 200.

However, he ultimately returned to WWE, ending hopes of the highly anticipated bout with Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier, who won the heavyweight title at UFC 226, admitted that he was confident of beating Brock Lesnar comfortably.

He believed Lesnar struggled when hit with strikes and expected to use his wrestling to neutralise any takedowns.

The UFC legend explained that even if Brock Lesnar managed to secure a takedown, he would have quickly escaped, draining Lesnar’s energy and creating opportunities to dominate the fight.

Cormier also highlighted how Cain Velasquez’s win over Lesnar reinforced his belief that the matchup would have been one-sided.

Daniel Cormier went on to defend his title against Derrick Lewis instead, while Brock Lesnar remained in WWE on a lucrative contract.

Although the super fight never happened, Cormier maintains that Brock Lesnar was the safest and easiest opponent he could have faced during his reign.

Also Read: UFC signs MMA’s hottest free agent Losene Keita

Earlier, the UFC secured one of the hottest free agents in mixed martial arts with the signing of Losene Keita.

The 27-year-old, widely regarded as one of Europe’s top prospects, has officially joined Dana White’s promotion.

Losene Keita arrives with an impressive 16-1 record, with his only defeat coming as a result of injury.

He made his name under the OKTAGON banner, where he became a two-division champion by claiming both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Known for his explosive knockouts and charismatic presence, Losene Keita has long been tipped as a future UFC star.