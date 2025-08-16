UFC signs MMA’s hottest free agent Losene Keita

The UFC has secured one of the hottest free agents in mixed martial arts with the signing of Losene Keita. The 27-year-old, widely regarded as one of Europe’s top prospects, has officially joined Dana White’s promotion.

Losene Keita arrives with an impressive 16-1 record, with his only defeat coming as a result of injury. He made his name under the OKTAGON banner, where he became a two-division champion by claiming both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

Known for his explosive knockouts and charismatic presence, Losene Keita has long been tipped as a future UFC star.

Dana White has overseen several major signings from rival organisations in recent years, including ex-Bellator champions and KSW titleholders.

Vous me l’avez demandé, je l’ai fait. Contrat signer. pic.twitter.com/ymxNV0t9zG — keitaplusser (@keita_losene) August 15, 2025



The addition of Losene Keita adds even more depth to the featherweight division, already stacked with contenders chasing Alexander Volkanovski.

In 2024, Losene Keita rejected an initial UFC contract offer that did not meet his expectations. However, a special clause in his latest deal allowed him to make the switch this year.

Dana White and his team have now brought the highly rated prospect into the fold, confirming he will compete at 145 pounds. Losene Keita is expected to make an immediate impact in the featherweight division.

With his track record of success across two weight classes, he may also have ambitions to move towards lightweight in the future, potentially setting up challenges beyond Volkanovski’s crown.

Dana White has described strengthening the roster with elite international talent as a key strategy. With Losene Keita now signed, fans will be watching closely to see how quickly he rises through the UFC ranks.

