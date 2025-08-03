Conor McGregor gets backing from long-time rival Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov has surprised many fans by speaking positively about his former rival, Conor McGregor.

The two UFC fighters had a tense and fiery relationship leading up to their 2018 fight, which ended with Nurmagomedov defeating McGregor by submission at UFC 229.

The match ended in chaos as a brawl erupted between their teams.

Since that night, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have exchanged insults and harsh comments through interviews and social media.

But during a recent Q&A session in New York, Khabib Nurmagomedov showed a different side. He avoided naming McGregor directly but spoke with a sense of hope and encouragement for him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that McGregor still has a chance to turn his life around.

He reflected on the importance of making changes and how one person’s transformation can positively influence others. This marked a big change in tone from their past exchanges.

Despite not fighting since his leg injury in 2021, Conor McGregor has taken steps towards a return.

He recently re-entered the UFC drug testing pool, hinting that he may compete again soon. McGregor has even shown interest in fighting on the UFC White House card in 2026.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired unbeaten with a 29-0 record, continues to support the sport through his involvement in other fighters’ careers.

He also revealed plans for Islam Makhachev’s upcoming fight, further showing his active role in the MMA world.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments about Conor McGregor show a more thoughtful and reflective side of their rivalry.

Whether McGregor will make a successful return remains uncertain, but for now, even his toughest opponent sees hope for him.

Earlier, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why, he does not see Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev’s biggest challenge and why he believes current UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena poses a much greater threat.

While many expected Makhachev to stay at lightweight and face Ilia Topuria, Khabib believes Della Maddalena presents a much greater challenge.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jack Della Maddalena is the most difficult opponent Makhachev has ever faced.

He considers Della Maddalena’s size, strength, and boxing ability as key reasons for this.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also pointed out that the Australian has improved his wrestling and grappling, making him a well-rounded threat.