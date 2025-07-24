Khabib says Makhachev’s toughest test yet is not Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why, he does not see Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev’s biggest challenge and why he believes current UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena poses a much greater threat.

While many expected Makhachev to stay at lightweight and face Ilia Topuria, Khabib believes Della Maddalena presents a much greater challenge.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jack Della Maddalena is the most difficult opponent Makhachev has ever faced.

He considers Della Maddalena’s size, strength, and boxing ability as key reasons for this.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also pointed out that the Australian has improved his wrestling and grappling, making him a well-rounded threat.

Islam Makhachev, who has defended his lightweight title more times than any other in division history, is now aiming to become a two-division UFC champion.

He holds a record of 27-1 and has won 15 straight fights in the octagon. A victory in this bout would also allow him to match Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive UFC wins at 16.

Despite calls from fans to see Makhachev face Ilia Topuria, who recently won the lightweight belt, the Dagestani fighter chose to move up a weight class instead.

Islam Makhachev explained that this decision was not based on avoiding a challenge, but rather his ambition to earn a second UFC title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that his concern would be greater if preparing Makhachev for Della Maddalena rather than Topuria.

He highlighted Della Maddalena’s physical advantages and his ability to scramble out of grappling situations as reasons why he considers this fight a bigger threat.

Islam Makhachev has also acknowledged that Jack Della Maddalena is a tough fighter.

The Australian, who is unbeaten in the UFC with an 8-0 record, became champion by showing strong improvement in his wrestling, an area that had previously been seen as a weakness.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a guiding voice in Islam Makhachev’s career, and his view on this matchup adds weight to the excitement surrounding the fight.

