Brooklyn Beckham's emotional anniversary post goes viral

Brooklyn Beckham expressed his love for his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a recent post on social media amid an ongoing feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the aspiring chef paid a heartfelt tribute to his supportive wife, whom he met 6 years ago. Brooklyn, in the caption, mentioned, “6 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me. You are my girl, my beautiful wife, and my whole heart”.

He further wrote, “Every day with you feels like the best adventure, and I still can’t believe I get to do life with you. You make everything brighter, funnier, sweeter, and more magical just by being you.”

Brooklyn Beckham stays silent as dad David shares olive branch on Father’s Day In the end, he added, “I can’t wait to keep laughing, dreaming, and staying young with you forever. I love you more than words, Nicola.”

This post comes months after Brooklyn issued a scathing statement on social media, making it clear that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his parents. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he penned on Instagram in January.

For those unversed, Brooklyn exchanged vows with Nicola in April 2022.