Brother ‘avenges’ alleged robber’s killing by murdering two

KARACHI: A man allegedly gunned down two persons in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth neighborhood to ‘avenge’ the murder of his brother, who was shot dead for his alleged involvement in the robbery, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased identified as Hayatullah and Jamaluddin were uncle and nephew in relation. Family sources said that one of the deceased had killed two ‘robbers’ two months back.

The family said that since killing the robbers, Hayatullah has been threatened by the alleged robber’s elder brother.

The CCTV footage of the incident also emerged in which the two assailants on a motorcycle can be seen shooting down the brothers at ‘Rent A Car’ shop in Sohrab Goth.

The police said that the data of the alleged robber who died two months ago is also being extracted.