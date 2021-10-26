Brother of Pervez Khattak decides to quit PTI, join PPP: sources

PESHAWAR: Liaquat Khan Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has decided to leave Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details, Liaquat Khattak has decided to leave the PTI after his dealing with the PPP has been finalized. “He had met Asif Zardari and other PPP leaders previously,” they said.

Liaquat Khattak was elected a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly member from PK-64 on a PTI ticket.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday removed KP Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak over violating party policy in PK-63 by-poll.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that CM Mahmood removed him after carrying out an inquiry against him.

Read More: Internal party differences caused defeat in PK-63 by-poll: Bangash

“Liaquat Khattak supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate during Nowshera by-poll and ran a campaign against PTI candidate,” said Kamran Bangash.

He further said that brother of Pervez Khattak was removed after taking Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!