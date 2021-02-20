PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said on Saturday that internal differences within party ranks caused defeat in PK-63 by-poll, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Bangash said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken notice of the party’s defeat in his constituency and investigation into the matter was underway.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Peshawar on Monday and an inquiry report regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s defeat in the PK-63 by-poll will be presented to him.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan has won the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes.

As per the unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan reportedly secured 21,122 votes and emerged victorious in the by-polls.

His close contestant, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Umar bagged 17,023 votes and stood second. PML-N won the seat by 40,88 votes.

