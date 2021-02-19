Unofficial Results: PML-N’s candidate wins PK-63 by-poll

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan won the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

As per the unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan reportedly secured 21,122 votes and emerged victorious in the by-polls.

His close contestant, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Umar bagged 17,023 votes and stood second. PML-N won the seat by 40,88 votes.

On the other hand, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Mian Wajahat received 4,270 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Allama Sanaullah secured 619 votes.

