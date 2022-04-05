Brother, sister shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: A brother and sister were shot dead in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over an unknown reason on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the local police said that the twin murder took place in Mando Khel, Bannu, within the limits of Cantt police station, where the accused sprayed both brother and sister with bullets and fled away.

The bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, while the assassinator has been taken into custody. The investigation was underway.

Read more: Karachi college student shot dead during robbery bid

Separately, a college-going student was shot dead by dacoits on seeing a robbery in Karachi’s Landhi.

The robbery incident took place in the Landhi 36-B area of ​​Karachi when a student named Usman, who was present there, came under attack.

Usman’s friend had said he was getting ready for college when he heard the fire sound, he rushed to the gate of the house and saw Usman lying there. He said that the accused was snatching a mobile phone and he was seeing the incident.

Comments