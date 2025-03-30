Legendary ‘James Bond’ villain Bruce Glover passes away

Bruce Herbert Glover, best known for playing the assassin Mr. Wint in James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever and father of actor Crispin Glover, passed away.

His son, actor Crispin Glover, confirmed the news on Instagram, though the cause of death was not revealed.

Bruce’s acting career spanned decades, beginning in the mid-1950s. Born on 2nd May 1932 in Chicago, he grew up during the Great Depression and started working at six, delivering groceries for 60 cents a week.

After high school, he briefly pursued football before being drafted into the US Army during the Korean War. After contracting malaria, he turned to acting in 1955, marking the start of a long career.

Bruce Herbert Glover appeared on Broadway in The Lion in Winter, Mother Courage and Her Children, and The Night of the Iguana. His Hollywood career included guest roles in TV shows like Battlestar Galactica and Gunsmoke.

However, his role as Mr. Wint in James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever made him a household name. His memorable exchange with co-star Putter Smith, as Mr. Kidd, “If at first, you don’t succeed, Mr. Kidd?” “Try, try again,” remains iconic.

Bruce Glover’s character met his end in a dramatic scene with James Bond, played by Sean Connery.

Bruce fondly recalled working with Sean Connery and Sir Roger Moore, mentioning the film’s comedic end, which he said had “the biggest laugh in the movie.”

Bruce Glover continued acting into his 80s, with his final role in the 2015 film Influence, alongside his son Crispin. He is survived by his sons, Crispin and Michael Leigh Glover, leaving behind a lasting legacy in film and television.

