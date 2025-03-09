The future of James Bond under Amazon might surprise you

The iconic James Bond 007 will continue to be the same iconic “British” spy, even after Amazon Studios took full creative control of the franchise.

Reports confirm that Bond will remain a male character from Britain or the Commonwealth, putting an end to rumors about major changes in his identity.

The legendary James Bond character, first introduced on screen in 1962’s Dr. No, has been a symbol of action, espionage, and style for decades.

After Amazon acquired MGM Studios, which co-owns the Bond rights with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, many speculated about the future of 007.

However, a recent internal memo at Amazon has clarified that James Bond’s core identity will not be altered.

According to International media outlets, the studio has firmly decided that James Bond will not change gender or nationality.

The medial quoted an insider stating that Amazon is committed to preserving the true spirit of James Bond. This means that while new ideas may be explored, the essence of 007 will remain intact.

The last Bond movie, No Time to Die, released in 2021, featured Daniel Craig in his final performance as James Bond.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will take up the role next. While Amazon now has the authority to shape the character’s future, the latest reports suggest that Bond’s legacy as a British secret agent will not be rewritten.

Apart from Bond himself, questions remain about potential spin-off projects that could focus on supporting characters like Miss Moneypenny, Q, and M.

Whether Amazon will expand the Bond universe with prequels or side stories is still unknown, but for now, fans can be assured that James Bond will continue to be the legendary spy they recognize.

Earlier, there were reports emerging that Scottish actor Stuart Martin has emerged as a surprising contender to carry the mantle of James Bond 007.

At 38 years old, Stuart Martin could become the first Scottish actor to play agent 007 since Sean Connery’s iconic debut in Dr. No back in 1962.

Reports indicate that Stuart Martin is in serious consideration for the role, despite not being a household name yet.

Bond producers have been impressed by his performances over the years, and the search for a new James Bond continues after Daniel Craig’s departure from the role.