THIS actor could be the next James Bond!

The iconic character of James Bond has cemented the legacies of some of the most celebrated actors in film history, from Sean Connery and Roger Moore to Daniel Craig. As of now, Scottish actor Stuart Martin has emerged as a surprising contender to carry the mantle of James Bond 007.

At 38 years old, Stuart Martin could become the first Scottish actor to play James Bond 007 since Sean Connery’s iconic debut in Dr. No back in 1962.

Reports indicate that Stuart Martin is in serious consideration for the role, despite not being a household name yet. Bond producers have been impressed by his performances over the years, and the search for a new James Bond continues after Daniel Craig’s departure from the role.

At 6ft 2in, Stuart Martin has recently gained attention for his performances in films like Army of Thieves and Rebel Moon. These roles have showcased his action potential, making him a strong contender for new James Bond.

In Army of Thieves, Martin played the character of Bradley Cage, taking on intense stunts and action scenes. He trained extensively for this role, including hitting the gym and preparing in Prague. “We did some really cool things with the heists,” Martin shared with Lewis magazine. “Our stunt director had us doing wild things, like jumping into the back of moving vans with the camera.”

An LA-based movie consultant, familiar with the Bond franchise, confirmed that Stuart Martin is currently under serious consideration for James Bond. “He is in the running,” the consultant said.

“Eon Productions keeps casting details under wraps, but having a Scottish James Bond would be a great move.” However, the consultant added that there are still some steps to go through, including multiple meetings with Eon to evaluate Martin’s personality and suitability for the role.

The key factor for Eon is not whether the actor is famous, but whether they are the best fit for the iconic role.

Stuart Martin, originally from Ayr, Scotland, started his career in Channel 4’s Babylon in 2014. He later appeared in historical dramas like Medici: Masters of Florence and Jamestown. His profile rose significantly with his role as police officer William Wellington in Miss Scarlet and The Duke, which ran for four seasons until 2024.

The search for the next James Bond has become even more complex, with several actors being considered for the role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who reportedly auditioned in 2022, is no longer considered a strong candidate after Kraven the Hunter received mixed reviews. Other names in the running for the role include Callum Turner, James Norton, and Paul Mescal.

The future of the Bond franchise is also facing challenges, with Amazon’s $8.45 billion purchase of MGM. Despite this, Eon Productions still has creative control over the series. As the search for Daniel Craig’s successor continues, it remains to be seen whether Stuart Martin will be chosen as the next James Bond.