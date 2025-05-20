Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump’s spat gets nasty!

The verbal spat between Bruce Springsteen and U.S. President Donald Trump continues to get nasty after the latter dubbed the rock legend a ‘dried-out prune’.

With quite an evident grudge between them and attacks from both sides, the verbal feud between President Donald Trump and his long-time political opponent, musician Bruce Springsteen, that reignited last week on the British stage, doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.

In response to the rock icon’s criticism of Trump’s ‘corrupt and incompetent administration’, the U.S. President wrote in a social media post, “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

The same post by Trump also read, “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

Notably, the post followed the musician’s criticism of Trump’s administration on the British stage, who said during his Manchester concert last week, “The America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

“Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” Springsteen had added.

It is also worth noting here that Springsteen endorsed Trump’s Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, as well as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

