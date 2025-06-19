Bruce Springsteen hints at new music, confirms upcoming box set

Music legend Bruce Springsteen has teased working on new songs along with a new box set featuring some of his unreleased numbers.

The statement came as the trailer for his biopic, ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,’ was released online.

Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the film, set to hit the theatres on October 24.

During a recent interview, the music legend, popularly known as the Boss, hinted that new music was on the way, along with a new box set.

“I’m a better man when I’m working. I feel like I’ve got plenty of work left in me, and our band does too. Our band’s in great shape, and we carry on,” Bruce Springsteen said.

His statement comes just before the arrival of his seven-disc ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’ on June 27.

“Tracks III, that is finished. It’s basically what was left in the vault. So there was a lot of good music left. There are five full albums of music,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that Tracks II will feature sessions from his 1973 debut album ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’, as well as recordings made as recently as last year.

This new box set serves as a follow-up to his 1998 ‘Tracks’ release, which was a four-disc collection of demos, unreleased songs, and alternate versions from across his career.

That set included material from albums such as ‘Born to Run’ (1975), ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ (1978), ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ (1984), and ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ (1995).

The music legend’s time during the creation of his deeply personal 1982 album, ‘Nebraska’ will come under discussion in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,’ starring Jeremy Allen White.

Directed by notable filmmaker Scott Cooper, the film is adapted from Warren Zanes’ book about Bruce Springsteen.