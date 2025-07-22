Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk as Dementia worsens

In a heartbreaking health update, sources close to Bruce Willis confirmed that the Hollywood veteran can no longer speak or read as his frontotemporal dementia has worsened.

For the unversed, Bruce Willis, 70, was first diagnosed with aphasia back in 2022 and announced his retirement from acting, due to hampered cognitive abilities. A year later, the ‘Die Hard’ star revealed his diagnosis of untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder.

As per the recent updates shared by sources close to his family, Willis’ condition has worsened significantly in recent times, and the veteran no longer remembers that he was once among the most sought-after action stars of Hollywood.

According to the details, he gradually lost his ability to communicate and is unable to even recognise written words or walk unaided.

Amid these challenging times, his blended family, including his wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his five daughters, Rumer, Scott, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, continue to remain a centre of support for the ailing actor.

Meanwhile, the Willis family is yet to share any statement on these reports.

