Samuel L. Jackson reveals Bruce Willis’ advice that took years to make sense

Samuel L Jackson recently shared some valuable advice he received from Bruce Willis while working together on Die Hard with a Vengeance in the 1990s.

As Vanity Fair celebrated Willis’ 70th birthday, Samuel L Jackson reflected on how Bruce Willis’ words shaped his own career.

According to Samuel L Jackson, Bruce Willis told him that every actor should have a character they can always return to, even if they make bad movies.

“Hopefully you’ll find a character that, when your films don’t do well, you can always go back to. Arnold has Terminator, Sylvester has Rocky and Rambo, and I’ve got John McClane,” Bruce Willis had advised.

At the time, Samuel L Jackson didn’t fully grasp the importance of this advice. But years later, when he landed the role of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it all made sense.

“It didn’t hit me until I got that Nick Fury role and signed a nine-picture deal,” Jackson admitted. “I realised I was doing exactly what Bruce said—I had found my character.”

Samuel L Jackson first appeared as Fury in the post-credits scene of Iron Man (2008) and went on to star in over 10 Marvel films.

Read More: Samuel L. Jackson believes Oscar nomination is not an honour

His long career, with more than 150 films, includes hits like The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, The Incredibles, and Unbreakable, where he reunited with Willis. His movies have grossed over $14 billion at the box office.

Samuel L Jackson also recalled attending the Pulp Fiction premiere at Cannes while filming Die Hard with a Vengeance.

At the time, he believed Die Hard would be the life-changing movie, not Pulp Fiction. However, as history shows, both films played a major role in shaping his legendary career.

Earlier, Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson believes that getting a nomination only for the prestigious Oscar Awards is not an honour in itself unless it is won.