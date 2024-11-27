Samuel L. Jackson believes Oscar nomination is not an honour

Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson believes that getting a nomination only for the prestigious Oscar Awards is not an honour in itself unless it is won.

During a new interview with a foreign publication, to talk about his new film, Netfllix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’, Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson, who has received an Oscar nod in the Best Supporting Actor Category for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’, maintained that nominations only are not too of a big deal for him unless he wins the award.

“We’ve been in the business long enough to know that when folks go, ‘It’s just an honour to be nominated’. No, it ain’t. It’s an honour to win,” he said with a laugh.

The veteran continued, “You get nominated and folks go, ‘Yeah I remember that’. Or most people forget. Generally, it’s a contest you didn’t volunteer to be in.”

“I didn’t go in there so I could flex like, ‘Well, wait a minute! Let me do my scene then! Hold up! So you can remember who I was,'” he quipped.

After decades in Hollywood and growing Oscar buzz for his new film, “The Piano Lesson,” Samuel L. Jackson shares his approach to award nominations. pic.twitter.com/oE0ryMRNjt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 26, 2024

“No, they nominate you and people go, ‘What is that movie you’re nominated for? What’s the name of that thing?’ And after it’s over, people have a hard time remembering who even won,” Jackson opined.

Notably, Jackson was bestowed with an honorary Academy Award in 2021.

