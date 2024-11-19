Late Quincy Jones bestowed with honorary Oscars

Just weeks after his death at the age of 91, renowned music producer and composer Quincy Jones was bestowed with an honorary Oscar by Hollywood’s Film Academy at a gala on Sunday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, siblings and producers of the James Bond movie franchise, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the annual Governors Awards ceremony, attended by stars including Tom Hanks, Jude Law and Kate Winslet.

Quincy Jones, who died on November 3, worked with musicians ranging from Count Basie to Frank Sinatra and reshaped pop music with his collaborations with Michael Jackson over a 70-year career. In 1971, he served as musical director and conductor of the 43rd Academy Awards. He composed scores for ‘The Wiz’ and ‘The Color Purple’.

“Even though he lived 91 years, still gone too soon,” actor Jamie Foxx said of Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

“Tonight we pay tribute to him for the creativity and brilliance he brought to cinema,” added Foxx, who portrayed a young Ray Charles with help from Jones.

A group of singers led by Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Jones with a musical performance as images of the producer at work were shown on screens.

Jones’ honorary Oscar was accepted by his children, including actor Rashida Jones, who read the speech he had prepared for Sunday’s honours.

“I share this award and tonight’s honour with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and of course exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians,” Jones’ speech said.

Broccoli and Wilson were introduced by Daniel Craig, the actor who was the most recent Bond. He praised the duo by saying “I can’t tell you how much I admire your integrity in holding on to your singular vision.”

British romantic comedy screenwriter and director Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed ‘Love Actually’ and ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropy. Curtis co-founded the British charity Comic Relief, which has raised more than 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) to help children around the world, including during its annual Red Nose Day fundraising event.

“Not content with saving the British film industry, he decided he also had to try and save the whole bloody world,” said Hugh Grant, who acted in his films.

Juliet Taylor, a casting director who worked on ‘Mississippi Burning’ and ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’, also received an honorary Oscar.

Nicole Kidman said that Taylor was to be lauded for ‘the way she opened doors for other women’. Taylor gave Meryl Streep her first role.

Also Read: Conan O’Brien replaces Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars 2025 host