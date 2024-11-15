Conan O’Brien replaces Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars 2025 host

Emmy-winning US comedian and former late-night host Conan O’Brien has been tapped to replace Jimmy Kimmel as the host of the Oscars 2025.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed his first stint as the host of the event, ending Jimmy Kimmel’s two consecutive runs as the host.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yangk, in a joint statement, said that the notable comedian was the best person to host the 97th Oscars in 2025.

O’Brien is the perfect person to help lead the global celebration of the film with his brilliant humour, his love of movies and his live TV expertise, they added.

“His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year,” Yangk added.

Reacting to the announcement, Conan O’Brien humorously said, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

The US comedian is widely known for his two-decade career as a host to popular shows including ‘Late Night With Conan O’Brien,’ ‘The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien’ and ‘Conan.’

Before the beginning of his late show career, he served as a writer for NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Fox’s ‘The Simpsons.’

Throughout his career, the US comedian has been nominated for 31 Emmys, winning five.

It is worth mentioning here that the Oscars 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live in over 200 territories worldwide.

The expected nominees for the best film include Hollywood films such as ‘Anora,’ ‘Wicked’ and Ridley Scott’s epic sequel ‘Gladiator II.’