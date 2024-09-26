‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ sets Oscar race after smashing box office run

Marvel is set to submit its box office hit “Deadpool & Wolverine” in several categories at the upcoming Oscars 2025, including an award for Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero flick will be submitted for consideration at the Golden Globes in the comedy categories as Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Wade Wilson/Deadpool is looking for one of the six spots in the actor (comedy or musical) category, according to Variety.

Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan/Wolverine will be submitted for the Supporting Actor award at the Oscars 2025 along with Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice.

Meanwhile, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is certain to secure a spot in the Golden Globes’ recently-introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

The category celebrates the year’s most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing films.

At the Oscars 2025, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will also aim for nominations in technical categories, including production design, sound, and visual effects.

It is worth mentioning here that the original ‘Deadpool’ earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best actor for Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds has won Emmy awards two times for his FX reality series “Welcome to Wrexham,” while Huge Jackman has won a Tony Award for “The Boy from Oz,” an Emmy for hosting the 58th Tonys, and a Golden Globe for “Les Misérables.”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, became the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever with a total earnings of $205 million.

The Marvel title crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, surpassing 2019’s smash hit “Joker.”

It also ranks as the eighth-best debut of all time and the biggest start of 2024, overtaking Disney’s Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2” ($155 million debut).

Apart from Jackman and Reynolds, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Hollywood actors Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford and Matthew Macfadyen.

Actors Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum made surprise cameos in the superhero movie.