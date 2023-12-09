‘Not sure how much time left…’: Bruce Willis’ family shares heartbreaking health update after dementia

The family of the Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, said that his health has only worsened since then.

Months after Bruce Willis, 68, was initially diagnosed with cognitive disabilities, his family confirmed that the veteran’s dementia has worsened in recent weeks and they aren’t even sure how long he is going to survive.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” a source close to the Willis family confirmed, as his health deteriorated significantly. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together.”

The insider also added, “No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

Speaking to a foreign publication, another family source shared that the veteran is under special care around the clock.

He has a total of five daughters, three adult ones Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, from his ex-wife Demi Moore, and two more with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Appearing at a talk show recently, Tallulah revealed why they as a family decided to go public with her father’s dementia diagnosis. She said, “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”

For the unversed, the ‘Die Hard’ franchise star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February this year, his family confirmed in an official statement, nearly a year after he retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities.

Notably, frontotemporal degeneration is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes or its temporal lobes.

