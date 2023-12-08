26.9 C
Veteran actor Mehmood Junior dies of cancer at 67

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Veteran Indian film actor Naeem Sayyed aka Mehmood Junior, who was suffering from stage four stomach cancer, has passed away.

As reported by Indian news agencies, veteran film actor, director and producer, Mehmood Junior, best known for films like ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Aan Milo Sajna’, who was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer a couple of months ago, breathed his last in the early hours of Friday, his close friend Salam Kazi confirmed.

According to the details, his funeral will be held this afternoon and the veteran will be laid to rest at Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz West, where his mother is also buried.

It is pertinent to mention here the ailing actor was undergoing cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, Mumbai and several of his former co-stars including Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Johny Lever among others visited him during the prolonged illness.

Speaking about his health, Lever had confirmed, “His health is a bit complicated. I was in touch with him regularly, but he never mentioned his health issues. I was informed by one of his close associates that he has been unwell for ten days and is on liquid and that he has cancer. That’s when I met him.”

Mehmood is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law and a grandson.

