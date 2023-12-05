CID actor Dinesh Phadnis dies after multiple organ failure

Indian actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for playing Inspector Fredericks in the Indian television series ‘C.I.D’, has succumbed to multiple organ failure.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Dinesh Phadnis, who essayed Inspector Fredericks in the Indian police procedural TV series ‘C.I.D’ for 20 years, breathed his last at Tuesday midnight, at the age of 57, confirmed his co-actor on the long-running show, Dayanand Shetty.

He was hospitalized at Tunga Hospital of Malad, Mumbai, for the treatment of liver issues.

“Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am,” Shetty confirmed to a publication, adding that his last rites will be performed today at Daulat Nagar Crematorium in Borivali East.

According to the details, Phadnis was rushed to the hospital over the weekend and was on ventilator support for the past two days, after a medication for some other ailment adversely affected his liver.

“Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely,” Shetty told the publication and added, “There were a lot of complications and he was removed from the ventilator last night.”

