‘Has 40 days to live…’: Veteran actor Mehmood Junior diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Veteran Indian film actor Naeem Sayyed aka Mehmood Junior, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, veteran film actor, director and producer, Mehmood Junior, 67, best known for films like ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Aan Milo Sajna’, is currently battling stage four cancer, his close friend Salam Kazi confirmed.

Speaking to Indian media, Kazi informed, “He [Mehmood Junior] was ill for two months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing.”

“When the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer,” he shared, adding that the veteran has only 40 days to live according to the doctors.

Viral | Popular actor of yester years, Junior Mehmood has not been keeping well. Comedian Jonny liver seen here trying to lift up his spirits. pic.twitter.com/KQyErg4EBL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 1, 2023

Kazi also clarified that Mehmood, who is undergoing cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, doesn’t need any financial help.

After being informed about his deteriorating health, close friend and co-star Johnny Lever paid him a visit at his home. The actor-comedian said, “He [Mehmood] is suffering from stomach cancer. His health is a bit complicated. I was in touch with him regularly, but he never mentioned his health issues. I had met him one-and-a-half months ago.”

“I was informed by one of his close associates that he has been unwell for ten days and is on liquid and that he has cancer. That’s when I met him and I was told that he has stage four stomach cancer,” Lever updated.

