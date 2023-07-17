‘TKSS’ actor diagnosed with liver cancer; opens up on wrong treatment

Indian actor-comedian, Atul Parchure has been diagnosed with liver cancer; revealed that misdiagnosis and wrong treatment worsened his health.

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, best known for prominent roles in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Billu Barber’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Kyon Ki’ as well as his stint in the Kapil Sharma-led stand-up show, opened up on his illness in a new interview with a digital channel.

During the conversation, Parchure said that he got to know about the illness after returning from a family vacation in Australia and New Zealand, to celebrate 25 years of his marriage. “After a few days, I wasn’t able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong,” he told the host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Parchure (@atulparchure)

Parchure added, “My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn’t help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong.”

He continued, “I was told I have a tumour about 5 centimetres long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, ‘Yes, you will’. My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. I couldn’t even walk. I used to fumble while talking.”

“In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I’d get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn’t survive,” the actor recalled, adding that proper medication and chemotherapy later helped with his condition.

