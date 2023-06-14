‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ comedian attempts suicide during Facebook live

Indian actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame attempted suicide during a live session on Facebook.

As per the reports, Tirthanand Rao, who mimicked film veteran Nana Patekar as a junior in the Kapil Sharma-led show, attempted suicide a few days ago while being live on the social platform Facebook.

After a heated argument with his partner, whom he accused of ‘blackmailing’ and ‘extortion’, Rao went on to drink phenyl on camera.

According to the details, the actor is back home and is doing fine now.

“I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempted suicide, I was rushed to a hospital but now I am home and I am alright,” he shared after returning home.

It is pertinent to mention that Rao had attempted suicide earlier as well, during the Covid-19 lockdown, after an extreme financial crunch.

On the work front, Rao worked with Sharma in 2016 and was also a part of ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’. He was later offered a character after the actor’s fallout with fellow Sunil Grover but had to drop the opportunity due to his commitment towards a Gujarati film.