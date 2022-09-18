‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame Ali Asgar breaks down on reality show stage

Indian actor-comedian Ali Asgar, best known for his character of ‘Daadi’ in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, broke down in tears on the stage of the reality show.

Asgar is currently contesting in the 10th season of the reality dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi.

The show is having a family special this weekend, where all the contestants got to meet their family members or received heartfelt messages. Similarly, Asgar received a video message from his kids, Nuyaan and Ada, as glimpsed in a new promo, which left the actor teary-eyed on stage.

Following the performance by the ‘Pagalpanti’ actor, dressed as a school kid, a video of his kids played on the stage, where his daughter Ada recalled being trolled in school for the female characters played by Asgar on screen.

She said, “Our school friends used to tease us, tell us that you have two mothers. They would make tattoos saying ‘dadi ka beta (Dadi’s son), dadi ki beti (Dadi’s daughter), Basanti, etc.”

Despite the remarks from the schoolkids, Ada mentioned being proud of her father. “He used to make fun of himself to make others laugh. That’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” she noted.

The video concluded with the kids saying, “We love you dad,” to which the performer burst into tears.

One of the judges, ‘Aaja Nachle’ actor also said, “We love you,” while others clapped to cheer the emotional Asgar.

Apart from Ali Asgar, Indian TV stars Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar and Niti Taylor are some of the participants in the dance show.

