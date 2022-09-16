‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame Sunil Grover sells jewelry on the roadside

The viral video circulating on the internet sees the Indian actor-comedian Sunil Grover turn into a jewelry seller at a roadside stall.

Grover – famously known as ‘Dr Mashhoor Gulati’ from the popular Indian comedy talk show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – shared a video on his Instagram handle on Thursday, captioned with “Personal”.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clip, recorded by a customer and posted by his account ‘Who Sunil Grover’ on the photo and video sharing application, sees the celeb sitting by a roadside stall, pretending to be a seller of junk jewelry.

A customer [who recorded the video and is behind the camera] can be heard asking for the price of a jewelry piece, to which Grover replied, “All this is not for sale.”

He further added, “This is all my personal stuff, we don’t sell it. It is not for sale.”

When the customer tried to touch one of the multi-hued pieces, the comedian hilariously shooed her away, saying, “I told you it’s not for sale. Can’t you understand that?”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

The video post attracted some amusing comments from social users, where one of them wrote, “Kitni achi personal collection hai, (What a lovely personal collection it is).” Another comment read, “She took it very personally.”

A third Instagrammer wrote, “Pakka Guthhi ke liye kharidi hi saari dukaan, (The whole shop has surely been bought for Guthhi).”

“You are just phenomenal person,” a netizen complimented.

Also read: Kapil Sharma to go up & against Sunil Grover once again

Apart from numerous stellar characters to his credits in several stand-up shows, Sunil Grover has also given some amazing performances in Bollywood movies. He is currently awaiting the release of ‘Goodbye’ slated to hit theatres on October 7.

Comments