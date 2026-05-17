Bruno Fernandes equals assist record as Man Utd win

MANCHESTER – Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record for goal assists in a single season and Casemiro received a standing ovation in his last appearance for the ​club at Old Trafford as the hosts beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Sunday.

With a return to the Champions League already in the ‌bag and Michael Carrick expected to be named as permanent manager, it was a day of celebration as United signed off at home with victory.

Fernandes set up the third goal for Bryan Mbeumo — his 20th assist of the season — as a resurgent United confirmed they will finish the season in third place.

United’s Portuguese talisman will break the record he now shares with ​Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne if he makes an assist in United’s final game of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion next ​weekend.

“(My teammates) have been trying to score from my passes,” Fernandes said. “I’m very happy for the assist and for the ⁠win and to finish the season on a high,” Fernandes said. “I got to 20 today, let’s see we have one more game. It’s the highest I’ve ​done in the Premier League so I am very happy with it.”

FIGHT FOR EUROPEAN PLACES

While United will return to European competition next season after missing out in this ​campaign, several of the clubs trying to join them missed an opportunity on Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion lost 1-0 at Leeds United, Everton lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland, Brentford, bidding to play in Europe for the first time, drew 2-2 at home with Crystal Palace thanks to a brace from Dango Ouattara while Fulham also drew 1-1 at bottom club Wolverhampton ​Wanderers.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 53 points with Brentford a point behind in eighth. Sunderland are up to ninth with 51 points and still with ​a chance of European qualification in their first season back in the top flight. Everton’s hopes now look slender as they are in 11th place with 49 points.

Eighth place will ‌earn the ⁠reward of a place in the UEFA Conference League this season.

In the day’s late game, West Ham United will seek to move out of the relegation zone above London rivals Tottenham Hotspur by winning at Newcastle United.

SHAW ENDS GOAL DROUGHT

Luke Shaw opened the scoring for United against Forest in the fifth minute, his first league goal in more than three years. Forest’s Morato levelled in the 53rd minute but Matheus Cunha restored United’s lead two minutes later with an effort that stood ​following a lengthy VAR check for ​a possible Mbeumo handball in the ⁠build-up.

Mbeumo then produced a composed finish from Fernandes’ cross before Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back for Forest.

The game marked a fond farewell for Casemiro after four seasons, and the fans gave the Brazil midfielder a rousing reception when he was subbed ​off in the 80th minute.

United have been transformed since Carrick returned as interim manager to replace Ruben Amorim in ​January and he addressed ⁠the crowd after fulltime.