Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman dies at 38

Former NFL star Bryan Braman died on Wednesday after a months-long battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Citing his agent, Sean P. Stellato, US media outlets reported that Braman died from cancer at the age of 38.

The former NFL star is survived by his two daughters.

His death comes just two weeks after his agent confirmed that Bryan Braman was “in the fight of his life”.

The NFL star was part of the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl LII championship.

Before his stint with the Eagles from 2014 to 2017, Bryan Braman was a prominent player in the Houston Texans between 2011 and 2013.

Earlier this month, his agent said that the Super Bowl champion had undergone multiple surgeries since he was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“At Stellato Sports, Bryan Braham has always stood for strength, resilience and leadership,” Sean P. Stellato said at the time.

“He is a pillar and a staple of the underdog. Now, in the face of cancer, he embodies those qualities more than ever. If there is one person that I know that can beat cancer, it is Bryan Braman, who I have always considered family. He’s in the fight of his life. Please support Bryan and keep him in your prayers,” he added.

Following his cancer diagnosis, a GoFundMe page was set up to meet the expenses of his cancer treatment and raised more than $65,000 within days.